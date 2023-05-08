Baker Hughes Company (BKR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 34.37% Upside

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) is -4.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.42 and a high of $38.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.37% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -4.52% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.22, the stock is -2.78% and -3.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.33 million and changing 3.67% at the moment leaves the stock 1.66% off its SMA200. BKR registered -14.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.51.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.04%, and is -3.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has around 56000 employees, a market worth around $27.56B and $22.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.12. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.23% and -27.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.10% this year.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 1.00B with Short Float at 1.43%.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Baker Hughes Company (BKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Camilleri Kurt,the company’sSVP/Controller/Chief Acctg Off. SEC filings show that Camilleri Kurt sold 12,293 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $28.53 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Baker Hughes Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that BORRAS MARIA C (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) sold a total of 9,811 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $30.93 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59463.0 shares of the BKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, BORRAS MARIA C (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) disposed off 9,811 shares at an average price of $29.00 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 20,474 shares of Baker Hughes Company (BKR).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading -3.37% down over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 7.39% higher over the same period. Halliburton Company (HAL) is -21.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.