Braskem S.A. (BAK) down -0.33% since start of the year

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) is -0.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.26 and a high of $19.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.58% off its average median price target of $12.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.86% off the consensus price target high of $19.05 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.63% lower than the price target low of $8.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.17, the stock is 17.11% and 20.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.69 million and changing 20.82% at the moment leaves the stock -9.60% off its SMA200. BAK registered -45.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.14.

The stock witnessed a 18.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.38%, and is 16.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.03% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) has around 8126 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $19.37B in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.57. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.49% and -53.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Braskem S.A. (BAK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Braskem S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.40% this year.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.27M, and float is at 101.75M with Short Float at 0.30%.

Braskem S.A. (BAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -19.72% down over the past 12 months and Celanese Corporation (CE) that is -32.15% lower over the same period. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) is -2.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.