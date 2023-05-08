Check out this: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) could be on the verge of a big rally

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is -11.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $7.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $14.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.16% off the consensus price target high of $60.47 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 82.06% higher than the price target low of $9.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.72, the stock is -6.72% and -12.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.05 million and changing 6.83% at the moment leaves the stock -33.78% off its SMA200. LU registered -69.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.97%.

The stock witnessed a -6.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.28%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has around 71034 employees, a market worth around $3.69B and $8.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.31 and Fwd P/E is 3.02. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.51% and -75.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.29B, and float is at 2.19B with Short Float at 1.08%.