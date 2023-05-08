Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) – The 98.5% Upside Potential Remains

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is -61.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.03 and a high of $7.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XELA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.03, the stock is -20.80% and -29.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 71.88 million and changing 3.31% at the moment leaves the stock -92.33% off its SMA200. XELA registered -99.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.84.

The stock witnessed a -14.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.83%, and is -8.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 13.71% over the month.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $38.75M and $1.08B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.00% and -99.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.10%).

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.90% this year.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.27B, and float is at 1.27B with Short Float at 1.90%.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.