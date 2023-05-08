Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) on Track to Reach $32.00 in a Year

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is -24.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.11 and a high of $40.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FITB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.68% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.22% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 11.0% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.92, the stock is -4.89% and -11.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.57 million and changing 7.23% at the moment leaves the stock -24.66% off its SMA200. FITB registered -36.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.21%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.79%, and is -4.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has around 19319 employees, a market worth around $15.82B and $7.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.23 and Fwd P/E is 7.20. Profit margin for the company is 30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.71% and -37.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 688.68M, and float is at 683.07M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bayh Evan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bayh Evan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $24.82 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73700.0 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Heminger Gary R. (Director) bought a total of 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $26.82 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the FITB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Heminger Gary R. (Director) acquired 14,500 shares at an average price of $26.82 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 14,786 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 7.58% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -28.25% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -17.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.