First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Is Down -17.99% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -17.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.53 and a high of $10.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.41% off the consensus price target high of $10.12 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.51% higher than the price target low of $7.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.84, the stock is -5.42% and -0.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.07 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -12.70% off its SMA200. AG registered -35.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.17.

The stock witnessed a -8.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.94%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 12.67. Distance from 52-week low is 23.69% and -36.46% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.90% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.49M, and Short Float at -.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 13.39% up over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is 6.05% higher over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -29.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.