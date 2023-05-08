Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Track to Reach $1.00 in a Year

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) is -18.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $0.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLMD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is 29.10% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.61 million and changing 36.16% at the moment leaves the stock -9.56% off its SMA200. GLMD registered -53.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.05%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.35.

The stock witnessed a 20.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.51%, and is 31.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.28% over the week and 9.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.76% and -56.80% from its 52-week high.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.20% this year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.20M, and float is at 21.71M with Short Float at 0.08%.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) that is trading -58.90% down over the past 12 months.