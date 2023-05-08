Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -36.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $4.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $3.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.57% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is 3.31% and -18.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.51 million and changing 6.14% at the moment leaves the stock -43.40% off its SMA200. GEVO registered -71.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.43.

The stock witnessed a -6.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.72%, and is 4.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $270.50M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.80% and -74.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.30%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.30% this year.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.38M, and float is at 230.16M with Short Float at 18.13%.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Gevo Inc. (GEVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bloom Paul D,the company’sCCO & CIO. SEC filings show that Bloom Paul D sold 5,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $7469.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Gevo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Smull L Lynn (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 17,676 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $1.89 per share for $33409.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the GEVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Nurmat Alisher K (VP and Controller) disposed off 1,010 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $1770.0. The insider now directly holds 51,903 shares of Gevo Inc. (GEVO).