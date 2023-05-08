Is AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) a good stock to buy now?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is -8.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.30 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGNC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.25 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 0.32% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.47, the stock is -3.97% and -6.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.07 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -9.40% off its SMA200. AGNC registered -21.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.05%.

The stock witnessed a -8.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.82%, and is -4.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $5.48B and $432.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.31. Distance from 52-week low is 29.73% and -26.50% from its 52-week high.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -296.90% this year.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 592.50M, and float is at 588.84M with Short Float at 4.93%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bell Bernice,the company’sEVP and Chief Financial Off. SEC filings show that Bell Bernice sold 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $9.90 per share for a total of $25740.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Davis Morris A. (Director) sold a total of 13,998 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $9.86 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48743.0 shares of the AGNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 26, Pollack Kenneth L. (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 7,003 shares at an average price of $9.90 for $69330.0. The insider now directly holds 260,526 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -29.47% down over the past 12 months and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is -29.48% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -30.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.