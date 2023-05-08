Is Datadog Inc. (DDOG) a good stock to buy now?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is 4.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.34 and a high of $124.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $75.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.71% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -9.39% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.57, the stock is 13.51% and 10.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.55 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -5.88% off its SMA200. DDOG registered -35.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.26k.

The stock witnessed a 15.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.64%, and is 13.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $24.27B and $1.68B in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.02. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.83% and -38.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.90% this year.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 317.38M, and float is at 265.50M with Short Float at 4.40%.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pomel Olivier,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Pomel Olivier sold 85,637 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $65.30 per share for a total of $5.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Datadog Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Le-Quoc Alexis (President & CTO) sold a total of 71,364 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $69.77 per share for $4.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Le-Quoc Alexis (President & CTO) disposed off 71,364 shares at an average price of $66.09 for $4.72 million. The insider now directly holds 201,623 shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG).