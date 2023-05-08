Is Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) a good stock to buy now?

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) is -17.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $9.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is -13.33% and -23.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.07 million and changing 2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -50.38% off its SMA200. SLDP registered -74.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$52.37.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.31%, and is -7.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $362.10M and $11.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.97% and -77.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -174.80% this year.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.92M, and float is at 124.91M with Short Float at 6.96%.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH bought 214,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $2.92 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Solid Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Campbell Douglas M (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 170,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $6.41 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.7 million shares of the SLDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $6.80 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 85,505 shares of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP).