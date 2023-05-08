IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 4.95% Upside

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) is 77.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.85 and a high of $38.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISEE stock was last observed hovering at around $37.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.95% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 4.95% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.02, the stock is 22.14% and 43.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.0 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 85.02% off its SMA200. ISEE registered 154.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.46%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$17.14.

The stock witnessed a 43.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.60%, and is 15.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 329.60% and -0.60% from its 52-week high.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.10% this year.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.62M, and float is at 136.09M with Short Float at 8.80%.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Westby Keith,the company’sSVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Westby Keith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $37.81 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39652.0 shares.

IVERIC bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Carroll David Francis (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 63,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $37.04 per share for $2.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68472.0 shares of the ISEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Westby Keith (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $37.12 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 39,652 shares of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).