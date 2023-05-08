Lilium N.V. (LILM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) is -28.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $3.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LILM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is 65.87% and 18.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.05 million and changing 30.14% at the moment leaves the stock -46.74% off its SMA200. LILM registered -76.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.36%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.16.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 40.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.36%, and is 94.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.83% over the week and 12.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 120.75% and -76.04% from its 52-week high.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.40% this year.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 397.79M, and float is at 96.03M with Short Float at 10.10%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.