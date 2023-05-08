Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) – The 99.74% Upside Potential Remains

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) is -79.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $42.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MULN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $575.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.74% off the consensus price target high of $575.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 99.74% higher than the price target low of $575.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is -32.81% and -54.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.71 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -83.41% off its SMA200. MULN registered -95.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.28%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.28.

The stock witnessed a -40.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.29%, and is -21.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.82% over the week and 16.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.05% and -96.49% from its 52-week high.

Mullen Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.20% this year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.79B, and float is at 143.71M with Short Float at 9.58%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by New Jonathan,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that New Jonathan sold 159,066 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $0.23 per share for a total of $36506.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8611.0 shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Michery David (CEO, President) sold a total of 14,937,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $0.32 per share for $4.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 113.67 million shares of the MULN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, PUCKETT KENT (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.33 for $33000.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN).

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 33.97% up over the past 12 months.