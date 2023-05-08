ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 26.16% Upside

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is 30.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.76 and a high of $87.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ON stock was last observed hovering at around $77.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.39% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.16% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -4.13% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.22, the stock is 7.06% and 4.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.09 million and changing 4.36% at the moment leaves the stock 14.73% off its SMA200. ON registered 37.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.62.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.41%, and is 12.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $33.61B and $8.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.82 and Fwd P/E is 15.15. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.46% and -7.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.80% this year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 431.90M, and float is at 430.73M with Short Float at 5.95%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by El-Khoury Hassane,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that El-Khoury Hassane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $77.10 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that El-Khoury Hassane (CEO & President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $79.18 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the ON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, KEETON SIMON (EVP & GM, PSG) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $80.00 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 209,781 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 41.04% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 4.38% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -27.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.