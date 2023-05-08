PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is -21.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.63 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBF stock was last observed hovering at around $31.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.74% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 11.08% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.01, the stock is -12.97% and -21.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.96 million and changing 1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -17.74% off its SMA200. PBF registered 0.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.37.

The stock witnessed a -24.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.17%, and is -8.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has around 3616 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $46.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.42 and Fwd P/E is 4.70. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.96% and -34.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (50.30%).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.20% this year.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.49M, and float is at 109.51M with Short Float at 11.20%.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Paul T,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Davis Paul T sold 117,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $47.28 per share for a total of $5.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44126.0 shares.

PBF Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Barone John C (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 32,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $45.97 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14662.0 shares of the PBF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, O Connor Thomas L (Senior Vice President) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $37.54 for $3.75 million. The insider now directly holds 80,000 shares of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF).

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -16.52% down over the past 12 months and HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) that is -10.68% lower over the same period. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -27.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.