Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) is 28.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.99 and a high of $44.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRVA stock was last observed hovering at around $27.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.36% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 3.03% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.09, the stock is 8.95% and 7.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.75 million and changing 6.05% at the moment leaves the stock -2.71% off its SMA200. PRVA registered 17.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$199.34.

The stock witnessed a 4.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.06%, and is 5.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.24% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has around 964 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 220.38 and Fwd P/E is 86.07. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.70% and -34.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Privia Health Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.80% this year.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.01M, and float is at 103.57M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bartrum Thomas,the company’sEVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Bartrum Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $27.40 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87732.0 shares.

Privia Health Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Morris Matthew Shawn (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 8,094 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $27.26 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PRVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Mehrotra Parth (President and COO) disposed off 7,625 shares at an average price of $27.26 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 82,229 shares of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA).

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -2.63% down over the past 12 months and agilon health inc. (AGL) that is 26.73% higher over the same period. HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) is -13.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.