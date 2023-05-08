Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 64.6% Upside

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is 8.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $12.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOOD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.26% lower than the price target low of $8.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.85, the stock is -5.88% and -5.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.3 million and changing 4.36% at the moment leaves the stock -8.71% off its SMA200. HOOD registered -18.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.14.

The stock witnessed a -9.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.60%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $7.65B and $1.36B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.96% and -30.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.50%).

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.30% this year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 889.35M, and float is at 703.37M with Short Float at 5.02%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tenev Vladimir,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tenev Vladimir sold 23,311 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $8.41 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.07 million shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Bhatt Baiju (Chief Creative Officer) sold a total of 23,313 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $8.41 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the HOOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $8.42 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 468,764 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD).