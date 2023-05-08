Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) – The 78.18% Upside Potential Remains

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) is 58.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $6.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVFD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.18% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.18% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 59.41% and 41.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.03 million and changing 53.20% at the moment leaves the stock -30.58% off its SMA200. SVFD registered -77.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.24.

The stock witnessed a 69.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.84%, and is 60.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.96% over the week and 13.48% over the month.

Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $4.50M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 90.39% and -82.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.30%).

Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.30% this year.

Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.60M, and float is at 3.96M with Short Float at 0.03%.

Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kalifi Udi Ovadia,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kalifi Udi Ovadia bought 18,422 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $3.30 per share for a total of $60793.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27692.0 shares.

Save Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Kalifi Udi Ovadia (Director) bought a total of 9,270 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $3.16 per share for $29293.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9270.0 shares of the SVFD stock.