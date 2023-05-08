SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) is -87.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $18.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $1.29, the stock is -4.29% and -56.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.74 million and changing 46.59% at the moment leaves the stock -84.07% off its SMA200. SMX registered a loss of -87.16% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.02.

The stock witnessed a 66.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.03%, and is 50.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.23% over the week and 34.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 76.71% and -93.17% from its 52-week high.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.59M, and float is at 20.76M with Short Float at 1.23%.