Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) down -83.78% since start of the year

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) is -83.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNGX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.18% off its average median price target of $56.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.04% off the consensus price target high of $56.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.04% higher than the price target low of $56.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is -31.68% and -49.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.9 million and changing -51.75% at the moment leaves the stock -85.26% off its SMA200. SNGX registered -86.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.10.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -37.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -84.06%, and is -28.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.57% over the week and 18.83% over the month.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $6.70M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -9.84% and -92.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-176.80%).

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Soligenix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.88M, and float is at 2.87M with Short Float at 5.29%.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHABER CHRISTOPHER J,the company’sCHAIRMAN, CEO AND PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that SCHABER CHRISTOPHER J bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $0.44 per share for a total of $8866.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90095.0 shares.

Soligenix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Straube Richard (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CMO) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $0.50 per share for $4000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8000.0 shares of the SNGX stock.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.72% down over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 6.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.