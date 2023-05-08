These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is -56.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.06 and a high of $12.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -14.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.28, the stock is -1.38% and -12.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.81 million and changing 7.55% at the moment leaves the stock -62.37% off its SMA200. LUMN registered -78.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.65.

The stock witnessed a -5.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.65%, and is -3.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $16.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.04. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.95% and -81.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -180.60% this year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.00B, and float is at 992.69M with Short Float at 14.12%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CLONTZ STEVEN T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $5.34 per share for a total of $26700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Lumen Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that CLONTZ STEVEN T (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $6.31 per share for $31550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the LUMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Bejar Martha Helena (Director) acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of $6.36 for $79500.0. The insider now directly holds 101,430 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN).

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -10.33% down over the past 12 months and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is -21.79% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is -14.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.