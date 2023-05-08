These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is 96.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.13 and a high of $290.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $275.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.18% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.21% off the consensus price target high of $355.00 offered by 46 analysts, but current levels are -63.89% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $286.80, the stock is 5.05% and 10.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.39 million and changing 4.06% at the moment leaves the stock 54.20% off its SMA200. NVDA registered 41.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $118.11.

The stock witnessed a 6.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.92%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 26196 employees, a market worth around $680.78B and $26.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 164.73 and Fwd P/E is 47.40. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.24% and -1.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a “Overweight”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 31 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.46B, and float is at 2.36B with Short Float at 1.43%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUDSON DAWN E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HUDSON DAWN E sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $274.55 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85350.0 shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Kress Colette (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $229.29 per share for $1.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, PERRY MARK L (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $236.37 for $4.73 million. The insider now directly holds 140,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 4.38% higher over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -27.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.