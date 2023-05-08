These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -24.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.37 and a high of $31.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.09% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 7.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.29, the stock is 2.51% and -15.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.57 million and changing 5.81% at the moment leaves the stock -45.60% off its SMA200. PLUG registered -60.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.16.

The stock witnessed a -4.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.55%, and is 2.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 3353 employees, a market worth around $5.21B and $701.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.99% and -70.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.60% this year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.21M, and float is at 516.50M with Short Float at 19.47%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 19.88% up over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -0.85% lower over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -49.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.