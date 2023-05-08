Things appear to be looking up for Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX)

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX) is 82.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $5.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.65% off its average median price target of $8.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -190.43% lower than the price target low of $2.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.68, the stock is 115.10% and 87.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.63 million and changing 229.05% at the moment leaves the stock 62.75% off its SMA200. NBTX registered -16.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.47k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.61.

The stock witnessed a 91.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.00%, and is 212.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.02% over the week and 9.86% over the month.

Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $63.93M and $4.78M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 281.71% and 14.78% from its 52-week high.

Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nanobiotix S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.90% this year.

Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.86M, and float is at 33.08M with Short Float at 0.02%.