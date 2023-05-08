Unity Software Inc. (U) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) is -7.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.22 and a high of $67.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The U stock was last observed hovering at around $24.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.64% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.51% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -120.5% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.46, the stock is -6.22% and -8.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.63 million and changing 6.61% at the moment leaves the stock -22.15% off its SMA200. U registered -61.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.09.

The stock witnessed a -13.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.25%, and is -1.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Unity Software Inc. (U) has around 7703 employees, a market worth around $9.40B and $1.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.90. Profit margin for the company is -66.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.69% and -60.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

Unity Software Inc. (U) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Software Inc. (U) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 351.71M, and float is at 323.20M with Short Float at 8.05%.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Unity Software Inc. (U) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bar-Zeev Tomer,the company’sPresident, Grow. SEC filings show that Bar-Zeev Tomer sold 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $32.13 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.76 million shares.

Unity Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Bar-Zeev Tomer (President, Grow) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $32.34 per share for $2.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.8 million shares of the U stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Lee Michelle K. (Director) disposed off 178 shares at an average price of $29.66 for $5279.0. The insider now directly holds 176 shares of Unity Software Inc. (U).

Unity Software Inc. (U): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roblox Corporation (RBLX) that is trading 0.49% up over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is -4.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.