Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is -13.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.39 and a high of $45.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBA stock was last observed hovering at around $31.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.43% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 8.09% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.17, the stock is -7.97% and -6.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.67 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -11.76% off its SMA200. WBA registered -27.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$22.42.

The stock witnessed a -10.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.27%, and is -8.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $27.22B and $133.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.69. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.86% and -28.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.60% this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 862.60M, and float is at 714.48M with Short Float at 4.21%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BREWER ROSALIND G,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that BREWER ROSALIND G bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $33.95 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,475,166 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $30.30 per share for $468.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.77 million shares of the WBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 5,961,534 shares at an average price of $165.08 for $984.13 million. The insider now directly holds 33,659,180 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -16.10% down over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is -29.72% lower over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 14.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.