WeWork Inc. (WE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) is -68.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $8.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.53% off the consensus price target high of $6.80 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 74.86% higher than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -6.40% and -42.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.32 million and changing 11.31% at the moment leaves the stock -81.09% off its SMA200. WE registered -93.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.29.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -33.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.67%, and is 5.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.91% over the week and 11.39% over the month.

WeWork Inc. (WE) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $291.40M and $3.25B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.59% and -94.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (397.30%).

WeWork Inc. (WE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WeWork Inc. (WE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WeWork Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year.

WeWork Inc. (WE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 763.72M, and float is at 647.23M with Short Float at 14.55%.

WeWork Inc. (WE) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at WeWork Inc. (WE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MATHRANI SANDEEP,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MATHRANI SANDEEP bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $3.91 per share for a total of $97750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.38 million shares.

WeWork Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that MATHRANI SANDEEP (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 23,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $4.25 per share for $99875.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.36 million shares of the WE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, MATHRANI SANDEEP (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.98 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 2,335,784 shares of WeWork Inc. (WE).