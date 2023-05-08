What should you know before buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) is -28.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $3.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.48% off the consensus price target high of $1.45 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 26.67% higher than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is 5.71% and -5.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.69 million and changing 7.54% at the moment leaves the stock -40.69% off its SMA200. ACB registered -79.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.11.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.11%, and is 9.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has around 1338 employees, a market worth around $288.20M and $211.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.14% and -79.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-183.60%).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.30% this year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.45M, and float is at 299.83M with Short Float at 10.05%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times.