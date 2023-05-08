What should you know before buying stock in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is -5.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.31 and a high of $7.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MUFG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $8.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.65% off the consensus price target high of $9.07 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.63% higher than the price target low of $6.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.29, the stock is -1.50% and -3.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.72 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock 6.93% off its SMA200. MUFG registered 4.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.83%.

The stock witnessed a -2.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.64%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has around 134443 employees, a market worth around $79.61B and $33.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.99 and Fwd P/E is 8.62. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.94% and -18.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.20% this year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.20B, and float is at 12.02B with Short Float at 0.04%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -22.54% down over the past 12 months and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is -8.10% lower over the same period. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is 20.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.