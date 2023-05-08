What should you know before buying stock in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) is 106.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.31 and a high of $16.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NNOX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $28.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.1% off the consensus price target high of $35.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 27.48% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.23, the stock is 109.65% and 124.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.59 million and changing 5.76% at the moment leaves the stock 51.42% off its SMA200. NNOX registered 55.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.89.

The stock witnessed a 180.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.99%, and is 149.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.12% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $793.33M and $8.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 186.82% and -7.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.50%).

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.41M, and float is at 44.23M with Short Float at 14.09%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is 59.71% higher over the past 12 months.