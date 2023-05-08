Why JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is 8.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $11.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JBLU stock was last observed hovering at around $6.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $8.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.18% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -17.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.02, the stock is 1.09% and -3.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.84 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -8.32% off its SMA200. JBLU registered -38.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.95.

The stock witnessed a 1.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.59%, and is -1.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has around 20167 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $9.75B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.11. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.59% and -38.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.50% this year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.60M, and float is at 322.03M with Short Float at 6.12%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 21 times.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -38.30% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -22.60% lower over the same period. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is -13.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.