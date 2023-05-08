Why should you keep an eye on FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)?

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -5.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.32 and a high of $43.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.29% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -1.79% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.70, the stock is -2.09% and -0.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.79 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -0.48% off its SMA200. FE registered -9.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.75.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.46%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12335 employees, a market worth around $22.29B and $12.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.52 and Fwd P/E is 14.80. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.40% and -9.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.70% this year.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 572.00M, and float is at 571.40M with Short Float at 0.96%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 3.35% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 0.50% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -31.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.