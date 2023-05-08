Why should you keep an eye on Permian Resources Corporation (PR)?

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) is 8.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.08 and a high of $12.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.06% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 15.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.19, the stock is -3.63% and -3.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.66 million and changing 4.62% at the moment leaves the stock 9.86% off its SMA200. PR registered 22.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.03.

The stock witnessed a -8.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -2.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has around 218 employees, a market worth around $5.45B and $2.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.05 and Fwd P/E is 4.69. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.59% and -15.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Permian Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 262.00% this year.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 288.54M, and float is at 208.16M with Short Float at 16.70%.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Permian Resources Corporation (PR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NGP XI US Holdings, L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that NGP XI US Holdings, L.P. sold 17,304,930 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $10.70 per share for a total of $185.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Permian Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, (Director) sold a total of 14,320,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $10.70 per share for $153.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58.23 million shares of the PR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Silver Run Sponsor, LLC (Director) disposed off 14,320,070 shares at an average price of $10.70 for $153.19 million. The insider now directly holds 58,227,600 shares of Permian Resources Corporation (PR).

Permian Resources Corporation (PR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) that is -51.30% lower over the past 12 months.