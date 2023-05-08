XP Inc. (XP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is -2.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $25.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XP stock was last observed hovering at around $13.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $96.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.24% off the consensus price target high of $126.74 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 78.97% higher than the price target low of $70.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.91, the stock is 11.87% and 20.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.06 million and changing 7.50% at the moment leaves the stock -10.72% off its SMA200. XP registered -31.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.19.

The stock witnessed a 35.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.56%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

XP Inc. (XP) has around 6928 employees, a market worth around $7.77B and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.81 and Fwd P/E is 8.93. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.76% and -41.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

XP Inc. (XP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XP Inc. (XP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.20% this year.

XP Inc. (XP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 548.11M, and float is at 420.51M with Short Float at 4.89%.