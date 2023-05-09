Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 14.78% Change This Year

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) is 14.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $1.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACOR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.88, the stock is 76.70% and 42.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.6 million and changing 77.78% at the moment leaves the stock 45.32% off its SMA200. ACOR registered -26.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.34.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 62.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.11%, and is 85.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.86% over the week and 14.14% over the month.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $20.27M and $118.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 237.04% and -29.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.38M, and float is at 24.17M with Short Float at 0.83%.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COHEN RON,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that COHEN RON bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $6500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that COHEN RON (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,156 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $0.60 per share for $6094.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ACOR stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) that is trading 17.04% up over the past 12 months and Repligen Corporation (RGEN) that is -1.21% lower over the same period.