Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Is Down -42.84% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) is -42.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.83 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATSG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.65% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.85, the stock is -25.71% and -27.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -42.95% off its SMA200. ATSG registered -52.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.44.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -28.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.08%, and is -28.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.85% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) has around 5320 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $2.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.59 and Fwd P/E is 7.08. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.13% and -56.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.90% this year.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.58M, and float is at 71.35M with Short Float at 2.20%.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dominick Jeffrey A.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dominick Jeffrey A. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $19.77 per share for a total of $29655.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1500.0 shares.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that TURNER QUINT O (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $19.73 per share for $19730.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the ATSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, VORHOLT JEFFREY J (Director) acquired 250 shares at an average price of $19.60 for $4900.0. The insider now directly holds 34,075 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG).

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -3.00% down over the past 12 months and FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is 11.33% higher over the same period. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is 6.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.