American Express Company (AXP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is 3.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $130.65 and a high of $182.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXP stock was last observed hovering at around $152.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $182.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.44% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -4.82% lower than the price target low of $146.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $153.04, the stock is -3.94% and -6.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -2.22% off its SMA200. AXP registered -10.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.86%.

The stock witnessed a -3.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.28%, and is -3.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

American Express Company (AXP) has around 77300 employees, a market worth around $110.88B and $57.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.03 and Fwd P/E is 12.25. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.14% and -15.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

American Express Company (AXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Express Company (AXP) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Express Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.80% this year.

American Express Company (AXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 743.00M, and float is at 741.74M with Short Float at 0.77%.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at American Express Company (AXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grosfield Howard,the company’sPresident, U.S. Consumer Serv. SEC filings show that Grosfield Howard sold 5,456 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $174.52 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7045.0 shares.

American Express Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Herena Monique (Chief Colleague Experience Off) sold a total of 15,217 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $173.18 per share for $2.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13712.0 shares of the AXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Lieberman Quinn Jessica (EVP – Controller) disposed off 5,656 shares at an average price of $175.86 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 805 shares of American Express Company (AXP).

American Express Company (AXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 10.61% up over the past 12 months and Visa Inc. (V) that is 13.15% higher over the same period. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -26.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.