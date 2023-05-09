Analysts suggest Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) could spike 56.3% in a year

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is 30.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $7.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JOBY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -9.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.37, the stock is 7.11% and 6.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -2.23% off its SMA200. JOBY registered -17.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.35%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.59.

The stock witnessed a 4.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.13%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 38.73% and -38.88% from its 52-week high.

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 609.80M, and float is at 367.45M with Short Float at 9.25%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allison Eric,the company’sHead of Product. SEC filings show that Allison Eric sold 18,801 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $4.12 per share for a total of $77460.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that DeHoff Katesold a total of 5,642 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $4.12 per share for $23245.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the JOBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Field Matthew () disposed off 8,068 shares at an average price of $4.21 for $33966.0. The insider now directly holds 235,868 shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY).