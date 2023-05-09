Are we looking at the next big move in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF)?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) is 7.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.59 and a high of $20.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WOOF stock was last observed hovering at around $10.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -45.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.20, the stock is 5.31% and 6.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -9.57% off its SMA200. WOOF registered -49.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.81.

The stock witnessed a 18.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.21%, and is 3.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $3.11B and $6.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.91 and Fwd P/E is 18.96. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.39% and -50.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.90% this year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 265.92M, and float is at 79.25M with Short Float at 18.01%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COUGHLIN RON,the company’sCEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that COUGHLIN RON bought 61,040 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $8.27 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that Tichy Justinsold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $9.85 per share for $64025.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the WOOF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, Tichy Justin (Chief Pet Care Center Officer) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $15.74 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 78,142 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF).