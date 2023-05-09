Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) on Track to Reach $9.00 in a Year

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) is -49.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $113.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IONM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 67.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.62, the stock is -14.16% and -31.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing 13.42% at the moment leaves the stock -75.83% off its SMA200. IONM registered -96.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.70.

The stock witnessed a -15.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.81%, and is -11.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.74% over the week and 24.55% over the month.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $2.96M and $11.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.30% and -97.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-143.00%).

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assure Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -752.20% this year.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.10M, and float is at 0.89M with Short Float at 3.19%.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parsons Preston T,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Parsons Preston T sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $3.03 per share for a total of $7579.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Assure Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that Burian Martin Andrew (Director) sold a total of 2,609 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $2.84 per share for $7410.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 250.0 shares of the IONM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Burian Martin Andrew (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $3.31 for $1655.0. The insider now directly holds 2,859 shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM).