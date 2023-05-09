China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) is -77.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $9.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CJJD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.02% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.02% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.82, the stock is -57.29% and -76.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -4.57% at the moment leaves the stock -72.86% off its SMA200. CJJD registered -62.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -50.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$167.09.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -80.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.37%, and is -4.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.47% over the week and 36.81% over the month.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has around 911 employees, a market worth around $19.00M and $158.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.41% and -91.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.60% this year.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.53M, and float is at 2.90M with Short Float at 12.07%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading -27.68% down over the past 12 months and PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) that is -32.28% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -28.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.