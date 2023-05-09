Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DNB Stock Is Going Next

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) is -11.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.86 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.79, the stock is -3.42% and -5.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -17.70% off its SMA200. DNB registered -29.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.90.

The stock witnessed a -6.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.07%, and is -2.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has around 6355 employees, a market worth around $4.49B and $2.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.69. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.43% and -38.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 429.60M, and float is at 339.98M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jabbour Anthony M,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jabbour Anthony M bought 116,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $10.74 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Massey Richard N (Director) sold a total of 181,630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $13.00 per share for $2.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the DNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC (Director) disposed off 8,287,846 shares at an average price of $13.40 for $111.1 million. The insider now directly holds 49,579,771 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB).

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -7.29% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -7.50% lower over the same period. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is 2.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.