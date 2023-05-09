Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) on Track to Reach $13.50 in a Year

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is 171.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EYEN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 63.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.42, the stock is -6.39% and 18.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing -3.91% at the moment leaves the stock 79.63% off its SMA200. EYEN registered 97.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.52.

The stock witnessed a 19.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.14%, and is -16.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.21% over the week and 11.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 194.67% and -24.44% from its 52-week high.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eyenovia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.50% this year.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.26M, and float is at 27.44M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ianchulev Tsontcho,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ianchulev Tsontcho sold 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Eyenovia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that Ianchulev Tsontcho (Director) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the EYEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Ianchulev Tsontcho (Director) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $4.50 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 481,211 shares of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN).