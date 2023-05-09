HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 91.36% Change This Year

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is 91.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $1.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOOK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -210.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is 66.15% and 80.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.97 million and changing -7.19% at the moment leaves the stock 39.97% off its SMA200. HOOK registered 1.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.10.

The stock witnessed a 113.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.08%, and is 42.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.20% over the week and 13.38% over the month.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has around 156 employees, a market worth around $69.05M and $14.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 127.94% and -20.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.90%).

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.00% this year.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.51M, and float is at 48.05M with Short Float at 0.27%.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.