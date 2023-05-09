Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Is Down -2.60% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is -2.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.84 and a high of $113.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HZNP stock was last observed hovering at around $112.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.54% off its average median price target of $116.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.33% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.86% higher than the price target low of $116.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.84, the stock is -0.19% and 0.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 22.20% off its SMA200. HZNP registered 19.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.57.

The stock witnessed a 1.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.54%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.99% over the week and 0.77% over the month.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has around 2145 employees, a market worth around $24.85B and $3.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.89 and Fwd P/E is 16.40. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.63% and -2.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.30% this year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.40M, and float is at 223.79M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pasternak Andy,the company’sEVP, Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Pasternak Andy sold 27,129 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $113.03 per share for a total of $3.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56338.0 shares.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Cox Aaron (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 36,148 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $113.17 per share for $4.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 277.0 shares of the HZNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, SHERMAN JEFFREY W (EVP and Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 3,368 shares at an average price of $113.10 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 36,171 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -20.19% down over the past 12 months and GSK plc (GSK) that is -18.63% lower over the same period.