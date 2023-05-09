Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) a good stock to buy now?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is -9.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.57 and a high of $20.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.12, the stock is -4.19% and -12.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -15.16% off its SMA200. LEVI registered -22.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.64.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.22%, and is -2.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $5.42B and $6.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.62 and Fwd P/E is 9.64. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.05% and -31.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 395.96M, and float is at 93.89M with Short Float at 8.32%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stirling Lisa,the company’sGlobal Controller. SEC filings show that Stirling Lisa sold 5,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $18.04 per share for a total of $90507.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28485.0 shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 11,442 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $15.47 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 11,862 shares at an average price of $16.17 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 148,299 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).