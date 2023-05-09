Is Samsara Inc. (IOT) a good stock to buy now?

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) is 52.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $22.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IOT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.69% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -11.41% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.94, the stock is -3.31% and -0.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing 5.05% at the moment leaves the stock 30.80% off its SMA200. IOT registered 58.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$38.50.

The stock witnessed a -0.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.28%, and is 5.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.17% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) has around 2266 employees, a market worth around $9.92B and $652.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4735.00. Profit margin for the company is -37.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.94% and -16.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.00%).

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Samsara Inc. (IOT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 521.51M, and float is at 106.67M with Short Float at 9.90%.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Insider Activity

A total of 217 insider transactions have happened at Samsara Inc. (IOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 116 and purchases happening 101 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bicket John,the company’s. SEC filings show that Bicket John sold 90,295 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $17.25 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27807.0 shares.

Samsara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Biswas Sanjit (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 89,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $17.25 per share for $1.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91438.0 shares of the IOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 25, Bicket John () disposed off 69,399 shares at an average price of $20.06 for $1.39 million. The insider now directly holds 48,703 shares of Samsara Inc. (IOT).