NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) is -13.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.58 and a high of $86.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEP stock was last observed hovering at around $52.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.65%.

Currently trading at $60.50, the stock is 2.40% and -1.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.95 million and changing 14.47% at the moment leaves the stock -16.90% off its SMA200. NEP registered -10.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.17.

The stock witnessed a -1.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.00%, and is 8.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 16.07 and Fwd P/E is 29.43. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.29% and -29.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 217.40% this year.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.30M, and float is at 81.33M with Short Float at 4.92%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kind Peter H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kind Peter H bought 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $56.89 per share for a total of $99558.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32340.0 shares.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) that is 6.92% higher over the past 12 months.