Okta Inc. (OKTA) up 15.98% since start of the year

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is 15.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.12 and a high of $111.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OKTA stock was last observed hovering at around $73.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.47% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.96% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -23.83% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.25, the stock is 7.58% and 1.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing 7.41% at the moment leaves the stock 10.54% off its SMA200. OKTA registered -28.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$17.29.

The stock witnessed a -0.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.81%, and is 15.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) has around 6013 employees, a market worth around $12.59B and $1.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 66.32. Profit margin for the company is -43.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.62% and -28.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Okta Inc. (OKTA) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Okta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.06M, and float is at 151.76M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Okta Inc. (OKTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kerrest Jacques Frederic,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kerrest Jacques Frederic sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $75.99 per share for a total of $7599.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601.0 shares.

Okta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that McKinnon Todd (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,117 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $82.48 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22813.0 shares of the OKTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Tighe Brett (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,184 shares at an average price of $82.48 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 42,843 shares of Okta Inc. (OKTA).

Okta Inc. (OKTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 13.80% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -34.88% lower over the same period.